Give peas a chance

darcy jimenez
darcy jimenez · · 2.3k reads
People In The UK Are Furious About This Guy's Untraditional Addition To His English Breakfast
Another day on normal island.

As someone born and living in England, I'll be the first to admit that English cuisine is probably the least exciting on the planet. Plates of food of varying shades of brown, usually only jazzed up by spices and seasonings from other, more culinarily inspiring countries. There are some English dishes, however, that are undeniably good, and those are: roast dinner, fish and chips and the Full English breakfast.

The Full English breakfast, also known as a fry-up, traditionally consists of at least bacon, eggs, sausage, baked beans, toast, and fried mushrooms (some people also add a fried or grilled tomato and black pudding, but keep those away from my plate).

Given that very few of the foods we most enjoy in the UK are native to us, many Brits are protective of the Full English and do not like its constituent parts to be interferred with. This context is necessary in order to understand why the word "peas" and a photo of a man's breakfast is currently trending on Twitter.



So what happened?

Yesterday, Twitter user Jordan Mead shared a picture of two plates of food, joyfully captioning the image with: "Name a better start to a Sunday than a full English!"





In case you hadn't spotted it, alongside the fry-up's more traditional elements are two generous servings of peas. For some Twitter users in the UK, the inclusion of a green vegetable in an English breakfast amounts to nothing less than desecration ⁠— and they let poor Jordan know it.





A clear North-South divide emerged in the comments, with Northerners holding the south of the UK responsible for the travesty, and Southerners firmly distancing themselves from any association with a pea-inclusive breakfast.





Others took issue with the lack of bacon on the plate (though Jordan himself claimed the pieces of gammon count) and the absence of mushrooms, tomato and black pudding.





While it's true I have no skin in this game (I'm not precious about the fry-up, and as a vegan have many times found myself adjusting and replacing the ingredients of mine), I can't see what the big deal is. The world is burning, everything is bad, and if eating peas for breakfast makes Jordan Mead happy, so be it.

