Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DO WORRY, DARLING

The Internet Reacts To Olivia Wilde Being Served Custody Papers Onstage At CinemaCon

327 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

The Internet Reacts To Olivia Wilde Being Served Custody Papers Onstage At CinemaCon
The only surprise bigger than Olivia Wilde showing the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" was the moment she was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis.

Last night at CinemaCon in Last Vegas, actor and director Olivia Wilde surprised the audience by debuting the trailer for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.” Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

It’s a movie about a couple living in a fake utopia of which Pugh’s character slowly grows wary. Wilde said the movie is inspired by “Inception,” “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show.”



But most of the conversation of the evening revolved around the moment, in the middle of her talk, that a man in the audience got up and gave her a manilla envelope that apparently contained custody papers from her ex, Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis.

There are a lot of takes and speculation circulating online around one question in particular: was serving Wilde custody papers in the middle of her triumphant unveiling of her upcoming film the pettiest move possible on Sudeikis’s part, or did it indicate that Wilde had been so evasive up to now that Sudeikis and his legal team had no choice but to go where they knew they’d find her?



For what it’s worth, a spokesperson for Sudeikis has said that the actor did not plan for the papers to be served to Wilde in this way, and had no knowledge of it beforehand.

Regardless, though, the moment rattled the internet right out of its mind, and the tweets are good.



At the end of the day, all we really want is that trailer to drop.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.