Listed, A Wordle Spinoff, Invites You To Guess The Sale Price Of Real Estate

A new Wordle-esque guessing game has hit the internet: Listed, a website that shows you an image of a house and prompts you to guess how much it sold for.

At the start of the game, you only get the image and the date the house sold. But as you guess, more information is revealed — including the location, the property type, number of beds and baths, the square footage and more.

You get nine guesses, and the game responds to your guesses by telling you whether to guess higher or lower. If you're within 10% of the sale price, it'll tell you to go just a little bit higher or lower; if you guess within 1%, you've won.

The creators of the game are cited as Potch and Andrew Pariser, who were inspired by Wordle to create it. It's harder than it might seem, but also extremely fun. Go check it out.