A TikTok Trend Has People Trying To Sing Songs Without The Words. Here Are Some Of The Funniest Attempts

Trends spring out of nowhere so often on TikTok that the majority of them pass me by — but one currently doing the rounds was recently brought to my attention, and for that I am eternally grateful.

The trend in question, "karaoke without lyrics," is people trying to sing along to a song without the words. We, the viewers, however, can see the lyrics — and therefore how spectacularly wrong these people get them. Some contributions to the trend are especially brilliant, with people barely speaking English or confidently inventing lyrics that make literally no sense.

One video in particular had me in tears, and actually made my housemate pee a little — try to guess which one (and yes, I got said housemate's permission to tell you that).

So, without further ado, here are some of TikTok's most entertaining attempts at karaoke without lyrics.







[Image via @maiasilva]