Here's The Kristen Bell Sex Scene From 'The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window' That Everyone's Freaking Out About

Viewers who were tuned into the end of the fifth episode of Kristen Bell's limited Netflix series "The Woman in the House Across the Street From The Girl in the Window" got a NSFW surprise, as Bell and her co-star Benjamin Levy Aguilar suddenly got caught up in a passionate lovemaking scene that goes on for quite a long time. (Viewer discretion advised.)

Fans were caught off-guard by the explicit scene which happens on the show without much warning.

"Just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…" tweeted Eric.

Bell jokingly apologized for the steamy love scene, quipping, "Hahahahaha sorry dude."

Hahahahaha sorry dude — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) January 30, 2022

But Eric was not satisfied, saying, "you need to apologize to my mom right now."