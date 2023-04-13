Popular
terf wars

The Internet Reacts To Max, HBO Max's New Name

Jared Russo
Warner Bros. Discovery held a big press conference to announce several new projects and a new direction for their streaming service Max, formerly known as HBO Max. Twitter did not take this news lightly.
Warner Bros. Discovery is revamping their streaming services by combining HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one new app, simply, called Max. At a press event held on Wednesday this week, several new trailers were shown off, including "True Detective" season four, which stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, a look at DC's upcoming "Penguin" spin-off and a series from Park Chan-wook based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel.

But the biggest news was that JK Rowling, as executive producer, is leading a complete reboot of the "Harry Potter" franchise, and all of the original seven books will each be turned into a season of television over the course of the next decade. This news did not sit well with fans, or really anybody, based on various netizens' reactions. This seems to be the sentiment following that presser: who decided this, why are they doing this and how greedy is Warner Bros.?


Reactions to Max


Reactions to 'Harry Potter'


