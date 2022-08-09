Popular
WHAT A week, huh?

We’re Going To Remember The FBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago As The Event That Launched Countless Surreal Memes

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 756 reads
In light of the FBI's authorized but unannounced search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a simple image of a pile of fast food is a rich text.

Last night, news broke that the FBI was conducting a search of former president Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, while Trump was in New York City.

Rather: we heard from Trump himself that Mar-a-Lago was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”



But while Trump was making his case for this approved search constituting “prosecutorial misconduct,” the internet was busy processing that the search was happening in the first place. It’s not every day that a former president undergoes an unexpected search, and that the FBI obtained a warrant to do so has some significant implications.



The raid is allegedly related to classified records that Trump removed from the White House and took with him to Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, the internet did what it does best: lost its mind about it.

What’s incredible about the memes this event generated is that not a single one would make sense without a wealth of equally surreal moments from recent history to contextualize it. Some meme trends are self-explanatory and self-contained, but then there’s something like this:



I mean, you kinda just had to be there.

Each of these is a rich text, and also, yes, entertaining. Please enjoy.



This morning, following the FBI search, Trump released a campaign ad-like video on Truth Social, lamenting the US as a “failed nation.” In the video, through voiceover and a black-and-white montage of intentionally bleak tableaus, Trump compares crises like the war on Ukraine and our failing economy to his Twitter account being suspended (well, he cites threats to free speech, but the image he uses is a slow pan of his defunct Twitter page).



People are speculating that this might be something of a confirmation that Trump will indeed be running for president again in 2024. Let’s hope not.


