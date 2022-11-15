Things That Seemed Expensive When You Were A Kid That You Now Realize Aren't So Out Of Reach, According To Reddit

When you’re a kid, there are things you take for granted that, when you grow up, you realize aren’t actually a given — for example, you realize real fast that if you don’t clean the bathroom, no one else will.

But sometimes there are things that seem like rare, precious possessions that only your wealthier friends could possibly have — but when you grow up, you realize they aren’t actually that rare or pricey: you just grew up in a different economic situation than other people.

On r/AskReddit this weekend, Redditors bonded over the items that seemed like luxuries when they were kids that they now realize aren’t really so out of reach. Along with this, though, people appreciated that even though individual everyday items aren’t that expensive, all of it together — and, okay, some of those individual items — can be. Turns out just existing costs a hell of a lot.

Here were some of the most interesting responses.

Orange Juice

New clothes

Books

Name-Brand Cereal

Anything extra at school

Name-brand crayons

Vacation

The deluxe packed-lunch items

Multiple stories in your home

A fridge that makes ice

Kitchen islands

Movies and snacks at the theater

Hear, hear.

[Read more on r/AskReddit]