Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'YOU KNOW I'M NOT GAY, RIGHT?'

Corporations The Day After Pride Month Ends: This Year's Best Memes

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 898 reads
Corporations The Day After Pride Month Ends: This Year's Best Memes
Every June, the internet lights up with rainbows; come July 1, companies are incredibly quick to drop the act and return to their regular, non-gay logos. Know this, brands: LGBTQ+ Twitter has your number.

It’s that time of year again: when companies that changed their logos on social media platforms to rainbow themes and pushed rainbow merch for the month of June, AKA Pride Month, return to their regularly scheduled programming.

As always, the Twitter timeline starts anticipating the shift before it happens, because it’s become so very predictable.



The queer community is no stranger to being used to prop up everything from political agendas to advertising campaigns, but it still stings a little every year when companies so transparently slip in and out of a costume of allyship as is convenient for them.

It’s particularly cringeworthy this year, as politicians have openly dismissed ever-growing attacks on transgender people and gay rights could be on the chopping block now that the reversal of Roe v. Wade has laid the groundwork to question other individual, personal rights and freedoms.

That leads us back to the core questions about corporations and Pride Month: is it really a sign of progress that companies have latched onto the LGBTQ+ community to ingratiate themselves with the public, or is this something they’d throw by the wayside as soon as it became more inconvenient than helpful for business?

That remains to be seen — but in the meantime, we’re keeping a close eye on them. All we can say now is: so long, Pride Month ad campaigns, and thanks for all the merch.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.