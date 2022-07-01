Corporations The Day After Pride Month Ends: This Year's Best Memes

It’s that time of year again: when companies that changed their logos on social media platforms to rainbow themes and pushed rainbow merch for the month of June, AKA Pride Month, return to their regularly scheduled programming.

As always, the Twitter timeline starts anticipating the shift before it happens, because it’s become so very predictable.

Corporations mustering up their strength to “support” just one more day of Pride month pic.twitter.com/CV7Odq04wB — Big Tea @ Twitch hiatus 🌝✨ (@TheBiggestTea) June 30, 2022

The queer community is no stranger to being used to prop up everything from political agendas to advertising campaigns, but it still stings a little every year when companies so transparently slip in and out of a costume of allyship as is convenient for them.

It’s particularly cringeworthy this year, as politicians have openly dismissed ever-growing attacks on transgender people and gay rights could be on the chopping block now that the reversal of Roe v. Wade has laid the groundwork to question other individual, personal rights and freedoms.

That leads us back to the core questions about corporations and Pride Month: is it really a sign of progress that companies have latched onto the LGBTQ+ community to ingratiate themselves with the public, or is this something they’d throw by the wayside as soon as it became more inconvenient than helpful for business?

That remains to be seen — but in the meantime, we’re keeping a close eye on them. All we can say now is: so long, Pride Month ad campaigns, and thanks for all the merch.

Corporations at midnight tonight https://t.co/b0SPw39nyO — Ahoy it's Kyle (@ItsThatEM) June 30, 2022

Corporations at the stroke of midnight tonight pic.twitter.com/bCMSUYOOfM — Firaga Walk With Me (@firagawalkwthme) June 30, 2022

Corporations on July 1: pic.twitter.com/nOBsGXyADn — Voltron DeCleyre (@StolenVelour_) July 1, 2022

corporations on June 30 vs corporations on July 1 pic.twitter.com/Yx868bweJp — dominick 🏳️‍⚧️ (@transguyenergy) June 30, 2022

Corporations now that Pride month is over: pic.twitter.com/pckeHOvBg1 — Zoë Panageas 💫 (@zonchzone) July 1, 2022

Corporations at the end of pride be like... pic.twitter.com/VQ068lAqHm — Staticspark (@Staticspark1) July 1, 2022

Social-Media managers for corporations working on their company logo at 11:59PM on June 30th pic.twitter.com/gGGu5jCGnL — Kaiju & Mecha & Toku stuff 🇺🇦 (@Otakusatsu) June 30, 2022

corporations changing their pride layouts today: pic.twitter.com/JBtehMSNIF — . (@ungodlywanda) July 1, 2022

corporations to gay ppl on july 1 pic.twitter.com/wjezgo1MXz — timmygami eyes (@deliclit) June 27, 2022

Corporations tomorrow on July 1st pic.twitter.com/g44j8bXxmc — Michael (Barbie stan) (@bashful_michael) June 30, 2022

Corporations when July 1st hits pic.twitter.com/g2U8T6aqVc — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 27, 2022