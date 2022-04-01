i'm a changed man
Comedian Perfectly Captures The Hypocrisy Of Cancel Culture In Less Than A Minute
2.2k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
A 50-second one-man skit is all it takes to point out the flawed logic in public figures who cry "cancel culture."
cancel culture pic.twitter.com/Zp2X7DVXiW— mcdonalds (@PhilJamesson) July 9, 2020
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments