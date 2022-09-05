People Are Losing It At Chris Pine Spacing Out While Harry Styles Speaks At The Venice Film Festival

During a press conference for "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film festival, which began on August 31 and will continue until September 10, there was a moment when star Harry Styles was struggling to answer a question about the movie and Chris Pine was... spacing out? Trying to maintain a neutral face while Styles made absolutely no sense? It's tough to say. See for yourself:

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

Of course, the clip probably shows nothing more than Pine listening to Styles answer a question about their upcoming movie. But it has nonetheless blown up on Twitter, where people are frantically sending messages of support for Pine in what appears to be a very dull moment of despair at best, or a hostage situation at worst.

chris i’m gonna get you out of there i promise pic.twitter.com/WOvIpIxXHJ — ‎ًazhar (@mcstardently) September 5, 2022

For the record, Pine has said this about his co-star Styles:

But still, just in case: Chris, you've got a Twitter army at your disposal if you do need to be bailed out of this press tour. Here are more of your devoted soldiers' (very entertaining) messages of support.

Poor Chris Pine looks like he’s rather be anywhere else on the planet pic.twitter.com/cJZDwY87kh — I Love Aaron Judge (@NicoleRedness) September 5, 2022

me watching the movie that feels like a movie like a real like you know go to the theater film a movie that you know you you kind of the reason why you go to watch a movie on the big screen https://t.co/OObnsLQKDR pic.twitter.com/WPBrbcFI9v — vee (@prxphecygirI) September 5, 2022

I just know he is saying something like this on repeat in his head... https://t.co/eTr4GgBXye pic.twitter.com/hkxt0bkXGJ — goede ‘n terry bull (@By_Kemi) September 5, 2022

Chris Pine is getting so many extra points in the White Chris rankings for politely enduring this whole fiasco. https://t.co/9F95VGMhoo — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) September 5, 2022