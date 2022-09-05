Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

*SCREAMING INTERNALLY*

People Are Losing It At Chris Pine Spacing Out While Harry Styles Speaks At The Venice Film Festival

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 449 reads
People Are Losing It At Chris Pine Spacing Out While Harry Styles Speaks At The Venice Film Festival
The actor was caught staring into space at a press conference for "Don't Worry Darling," the upcoming movie directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Pine, Styles and Florence Pugh.

During a press conference for "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film festival, which began on August 31 and will continue until September 10, there was a moment when star Harry Styles was struggling to answer a question about the movie and Chris Pine was... spacing out? Trying to maintain a neutral face while Styles made absolutely no sense? It's tough to say. See for yourself:



Of course, the clip probably shows nothing more than Pine listening to Styles answer a question about their upcoming movie. But it has nonetheless blown up on Twitter, where people are frantically sending messages of support for Pine in what appears to be a very dull moment of despair at best, or a hostage situation at worst.



For the record, Pine has said this about his co-star Styles:



But still, just in case: Chris, you've got a Twitter army at your disposal if you do need to be bailed out of this press tour. Here are more of your devoted soldiers' (very entertaining) messages of support.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.