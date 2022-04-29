Popular
badass bunny

People Are Sharing Bugs Bunny In Drag In Response To DeSantis’s Naive Claim About Cartoons

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said to a crowd that when he was young, “you could watch cartoons without having to worry.” So Twitter is sharing some of Bugs Bunny’s greatest gender-transgressing moments.

At an event for a Nevada Senate candidate, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) complained about Disney intentionally trying to “inject sexuality into the programming” aimed at children.

“When we were young,” he said, “you could watch cartoons without having to worry. Now parents have to sit there and worry about, what are they trying to inject in? What type of ideology are they trying to pursue? And that is wrong.”



There’s a lot to address in DeSantis’s statements, but the part that stood out to most people was the implication that sexuality has otherwise never been present in culture that kids have access to.

In response, people on Twitter are pointing out the vast amounts of sexuality that appear in Bugs Bunny cartoons. Specifically, people are pointing out the number of times Bugs himself has dressed in drag — and done a number of other things that, frankly, should be more concerning to parents who are afraid of something so harmless as a cartoon rabbit cross-dressing — and they are bringing receipts.









And for a little learning moment: apparently Chuck Jones, the man who wrote, produced and directed countless Bugs Bunny shorts, very much intended and understood Bugs Bunny to be some version of transgender (though many of the terms we use today about gender, like “nonbinary” and “gender-fluid,” didn’t exist at the time).


