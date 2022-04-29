People Are Sharing Bugs Bunny In Drag In Response To DeSantis’s Naive Claim About Cartoons

At an event for a Nevada Senate candidate, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) complained about Disney intentionally trying to “inject sexuality into the programming” aimed at children.

“When we were young,” he said, “you could watch cartoons without having to worry. Now parents have to sit there and worry about, what are they trying to inject in? What type of ideology are they trying to pursue? And that is wrong.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) again baselessly claims Disney is injecting sexuality into cartoons while stumping for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

There’s a lot to address in DeSantis’s statements, but the part that stood out to most people was the implication that sexuality has otherwise never been present in culture that kids have access to.

In response, people on Twitter are pointing out the vast amounts of sexuality that appear in Bugs Bunny cartoons. Specifically, people are pointing out the number of times Bugs himself has dressed in drag — and done a number of other things that, frankly, should be more concerning to parents who are afraid of something so harmless as a cartoon rabbit cross-dressing — and they are bringing receipts.

I'll just leave these reminders of Bugs Bunny for anyone that wants to wax on about "old cartoons that weren't indoctrinating our kids". pic.twitter.com/iXrNeXcxei — ASingleVoice (@MySingleVoice) April 29, 2022

I loved Bugs Bunny in drag. pic.twitter.com/o9pSePMJya — D.p. Stevens (@DpStevens1) April 29, 2022

I just want to remind everyone that Bugs Bunny was not the only Looney Tunes character to cross-dress or participate in gay weddings, though he was usually involved in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/I3EH9SqlEn — Katie Boundary (@KatieBoundary1) April 29, 2022

Bugs Bunny married a man in at least three cartoons in the 1950s. https://t.co/cYop9SmnYR pic.twitter.com/ygPpqMwPs1 — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) April 29, 2022

Glad everyone’s coming together to talk about Bugs Bunny being a hot little slut pic.twitter.com/pY5Ta3SzrP — Lenny Burnham - abolish ICE, abolish police (@lennyburnham) April 29, 2022

A Bugs Bunny cartoon from 1945 ‘Herr Meets Hare’ in which Hitler is scared and takes off running at the sight of Bugs dressed as Joseph Stalin. pic.twitter.com/sWAenRCn8s — Communist Sailor Moon ☭🇬🇹 (@stealyoredbull) April 29, 2022

bro bugs bunny literally shot and killed a man because he was coughing during his piano recital. and it was hilarious. it's gonna be ok https://t.co/UprqSthK8q pic.twitter.com/GgFWIYvS44 — manny (@mannyfidel) April 28, 2022

And for a little learning moment: apparently Chuck Jones, the man who wrote, produced and directed countless Bugs Bunny shorts, very much intended and understood Bugs Bunny to be some version of transgender (though many of the terms we use today about gender, like “nonbinary” and “gender-fluid,” didn’t exist at the time).