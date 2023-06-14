BE KIND, REWIND
This Thread Of Pre-90s Life Skills That Are Now Obsolete Will Remind You That Everything Is Ephemeral
Redditor u/motivetodayy asked millennial and older netizens what pre-Y2K skills they'd accrued and eventually lost use of because of the changing times.
People born before 1990, what trivial skill do you possess that no one uses anymore?
by u/motivetodayy in AskReddit
From writing cursive to reading maps and the lost art of making mixtapes, here's what Redditors reminisced about.
Remembering digits and taking messages for others
However, u/Sm0k3inth3tr33s pointed out that retail workers like them still do: "I take plenty of phone messages every day. Not a lost art just yet!"
Not being able to reschedule on the fly
The Dewey Decimal library system
A few commenters pointed out that the Dewey system is outdated and very US-centric, and explained why the Library of Congress number system is better.
Covering text books
Recording tape from the radio (and tapes in general)
Refolding maps (correctly)
The classic shoulder-telephone multitasking routine
Yes, we know hands-free exists.
Writing in cursive
Having to fine tune TVs
