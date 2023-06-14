This Thread Of Pre-90s Life Skills That Are Now Obsolete Will Remind You That Everything Is Ephemeral

Before you dive in, it's important we bring to your attention that the people who make Reddit what it is — the Redditors and mods of your favorite subreddits — have been protesting the company's decisions around its API usage for third-party apps and not rewarding the invisible labor its users do daily.

More than 95 percent of the site went dark between June 12 and 14, and some of its biggest players are continuing to stay that way indefinitely. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is ready to weather the storm and take on the fight, so let's see how long this lasts.

Redditor u/motivetodayy asked millennial and older netizens what pre-Y2K skills they'd accrued and eventually lost use of because of the changing times.

From writing cursive to reading maps and the lost art of making mixtapes, here's what Redditors reminisced about.







Remembering digits and taking messages for others

However, u/Sm0k3inth3tr33s pointed out that retail workers like them still do: "I take plenty of phone messages every day. Not a lost art just yet!"







Not being able to reschedule on the fly

The Dewey Decimal library system

A few commenters pointed out that the Dewey system is outdated and very US-centric, and explained why the Library of Congress number system is better.







Covering text books







Recording tape from the radio (and tapes in general)







Refolding maps (correctly)







The classic shoulder-telephone multitasking routine

Yes, we know hands-free exists.







Writing in cursive







Having to fine tune TVs







Via motivetodayy/AskReddit.

[Photo by Florian Schmetz on Unsplash]