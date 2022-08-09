Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FYI

AFAB, AMAB and AGAB Are Trending. Here's A Quick Explainer

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 420 reads
AFAB, AMAB and AGAB Are Trending. Here's A Quick Explainer
Trans and non-binary people on Twitter have been discussing a set of terms, what they mean and who can use them. Here's a general breakdown.
What do these terms stand for?

AGAB: Assigned Gender At Birth (the gender that parents, hospitals and governments assign to someone when they're born)

AFAB: Assigned Female At Birth (by parents, hospitals and governmental ID)

AMAB: Assigned Male At Birth (by parents, hospitals and governmental ID)



Why are these terms trending, and why are people upset about them?

There’s discussion going around Twitter right now about what it means to use these terms and apply them to other people. It’s come up specifically in relation to the terms as applied to people who identify as non-binary.

Some transgender and non-binary people feel that the use of these terms is often, in effect, an attempt to reinforce the idea that trans and non-binary people aren't "really" the gender they identify as — conflating gender and biological sex, and insisting that biological sex is relevant at all.



Unless the trans person in question has brought up one of the terms and applied it to themselves in a discussion in which it’s relevant or they want to use it, using these terms amounts to unnecessary misgendering. It also aligns with the way trans-exclusionary radical feminists (or TERFs) talk about trans people: by centering their “assigned gender at birth.” It’s rarely, if ever, appropriate to talk about someone else’s pre-transition gender, especially if it’s speculative. Not to mention that it brushes over millions of intersex people entirely.



For non-binary people, the terms are often applied with the assumption that someone who uses the pronouns “she/they” is “AFAB” or that “he/they” means someone is “AMAB,” which is not necessarily the case. Some people might use the terms for themselves, but it’s generally agreed that they shouldn’t be applied to other people.



That said, not everyone in LGBTQ+ circles shares these views. Discussion has been happening on Twitter in an effort to get people to stop using these terms across the board, but some people feel strongly about their right to use them in regards to themselves.




Are these terms trans and non-binary people use to describe themselves?

As explained above, some people might. That’s up to them.



Should I use them to describe other people?

No.




OK, so what’s “theyfab”?

There’s some disagreement about this, and claims that some trans people use it to discredit other people’s gender. But for the most part, people agree that it’s a mocking term wielded against non-binary people to make light of their gender identity.




AGAB is trending and people are making jokes. Can I make jokes?

If you’re not trans or non-binary, probably don’t. But you can enjoy these.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.