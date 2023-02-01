Actors Who Should Neve Be Cast As James Bond, According To Reddit

The take economy is still in good health, and a recent Reddit discussion sparked by u/NewHorizons8231's question "Who would be the WORST actor to play the next James Bond?" sparked a lively discussion online. The 007 role is still among the world's most popular gigs, and it's my firm belief that things like this vodka ad would not be possible for a person like Daniel Craig without his Bond credentials.

So who would you like to see in the role? The first names that pop up when I Google "next James Bond" are Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and "New favorite." One search result says Ben Whishaw, the lad who plays Q, thinks the new Bond would want a new crew and fears they might wipe the slate clean.

To make things easier for the producers, here's a list of people who should not be considered for the role.

Ellen

Steven Segal

James Corden

Tommy Wiseau

Pauly Shore

Michael Cera

Vin Diesel

Mark Walhberg

Castings That Need To Happen: Jack Black And Danny DeVito

Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]