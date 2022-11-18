'NOT A VIRGIN'
One Poor Soul's Stock Photography Story Reminded Us Of All The People Whose Images Have Unfortunate Associations
Earlier this month, The Guardian published an advice column with someone asking the question, “I’m 25 and won’t have sex until I’m married. Why can’t I get a man?”
yeah that's crazy pic.twitter.com/FvkFdrqK2C— illy bocean (@IllyBocean) November 10, 2022
As it so often does with advice columns and Reddit posts, Twitter had a lot of fun with the story (or at least with the headline).
But one person on Twitter who saw the above tweet — and, presumably, all the conversations around it — was not amused. That person was Abigail Johnson, the stock photography model who was featured in the article’s thumbnail.
NEVER do stock image modeling, just don't do it. https://t.co/OmRfoGlhvo— Abigail Johnson 🌹 (@abigail1963) November 10, 2022
Fortunately for Johnson, her tweet lamenting her photo’s new associations got way more traction than the original Guardian story. People not only sympathized: many of them empathized, sharing stories about what their own stock photography modeling jobs had been used for, or similar poor souls they’d seen crop up on Twitter.
I see your stock image article and I raise you mine.😬 pic.twitter.com/VRgdd8r7PY— Florian Sachisthal (@FSachisthal) November 11, 2022
There is a whole article about it 😭https://t.co/bfctLD3r3N— @[email protected] (@tinacarmillia) November 11, 2022
November 11, 2022
This wasn't even a stock photo. Just a photo of me from my partner's blog. My name is David. @katerspie pic.twitter.com/ZPNlRyHcHq— David Atkins (@AtkinsOhMy) November 11, 2022
Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/G5Efiqd8gF— BALLOON INVASION ON THE 20TH (@DonderLeNasHawk) November 11, 2022
This is my favourite!@marleybennett pic.twitter.com/TOUYTmOM2m— S M (@onceoffac) November 11, 2022
but then @SimuLiu never would've walked into a random karate dojo and seen this picture of himself doing Zumba on the wall! pic.twitter.com/a5ExrGZ8gn— fancy set las mon (@rare_form) November 11, 2022
Heartwarming! Johnson, you are not alone.
That said, no one will ever top the GOAT of unfortunate stock photography usage:
I often regret doing this photo shoot a few years back pic.twitter.com/BiIJWYNmrQ— jim (@jamesmurtagh) July 19, 2020