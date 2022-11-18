Popular
One Poor Soul's Stock Photography Story Reminded Us Of All The People Whose Images Have Unfortunate Associations

Molly Bradley
One Poor Soul's Stock Photography Story Reminded Us Of All The People Whose Images Have Unfortunate Associations
When Abigail Johnson revealed that she was the face (though not the subject) of a recent Guardian article about being a 25-year-old virgin, Twitter dredged up all the people whose modeling jobs came back to bite them in the ass.
Earlier this month, The Guardian published an advice column with someone asking the question, “I’m 25 and won’t have sex until I’m married. Why can’t I get a man?”



As it so often does with advice columns and Reddit posts, Twitter had a lot of fun with the story (or at least with the headline).

But one person on Twitter who saw the above tweet — and, presumably, all the conversations around it — was not amused. That person was Abigail Johnson, the stock photography model who was featured in the article’s thumbnail.



Fortunately for Johnson, her tweet lamenting her photo’s new associations got way more traction than the original Guardian story. People not only sympathized: many of them empathized, sharing stories about what their own stock photography modeling jobs had been used for, or similar poor souls they’d seen crop up on Twitter.



Heartwarming! Johnson, you are not alone.

That said, no one will ever top the GOAT of unfortunate stock photography usage:



