This Revelation About The Cereals That Hotels Serve At Breakfast Will Have You Questioning Everything You Thought You Knew

Submitted by James Crugnale

You might never look at the the breakfast dispensers at a hotel's continental breakfast the same way again.

TikToker @khammer123 takes people behind the scenes of an unnamed hotel and reveals that the name-brand cereal dispensers are actually being stocked with the generic-brand. Quelle horreur.

