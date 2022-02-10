'DON'T TRUST ANYBODY'
This Revelation About The Cereals That Hotels Serve At Breakfast Will Have You Questioning Everything You Thought You Knew
Submitted by James Crugnale
TikToker @khammer123 takes people behind the scenes of an unnamed hotel and reveals that the name-brand cereal dispensers are actually being stocked with the generic-brand. Quelle horreur.
@khammer123 A little inside information for you #fyp #hotel ♬ original sound - khammer123
