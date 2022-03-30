STATE OF THE NATION
The Least And Most Stressed States In America, Visualized
Submitted by Adwait
WalletHub crunched the numbers using 40 metrics like causes (related to work, finances, family, health, safety) and details including working hours, conditions and remuneration, separation and divorce rates, affordability of doctors, crime rates and more to determine how relaxed residents in each state felt. Here's what they found.
Key Findings
- Overall Louisiana was determined to be most stressed state in America, followed by Nevada, New Mexico, West Virginia and Mississippi.
- Utah residents were determined to be the least stressed, followed by Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and New Hampshire.
- Workers in Alaska and North Dakota worked the most average hours per week, whereas those in Utah and Rhode Island worked the least.
- Hawaii residents got the fewest average hours of daily sleep, while residents in Minnesota got the most.
Read more at WalletHub
[Image courtesy Jeremy Bishop]
