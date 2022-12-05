Was I Wrong To Honk At A Cyclist Who Protected His Own Safety Without Inconveniencing Or Endangering Me In Any Way, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Was I Wrong To Start Honking At A Cyclist Who Protected His Own Safety Without Inconveniencing Or Endangering Me In Any Way?

I’ve noticed that some traffic lights now allow pedestrians to advance a few seconds before vehicles as a safety measure, which I think is great. But, the other day, the cyclist in front of me advanced early along with the pedestrians. I’m sick of cyclists and their sense of entitlement, so I started honking at him. He flipped me the bird, and a couple of pedestrians gave me the stink eye. Was I really in the wrong?

[Toronto Life]

The Urban Diplomat rules that the letter writer’s honking was not justified. “There are thousands of tiny infractions happening on every street corner, thoroughfare and bike lane in this city,” they write. “If you take it upon yourself to police every one, you’ll contribute even more to the general chaos.” Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Understand Why I’m Mad That She Uses The Same Pet Names With Babies And Dogs That She Uses With Me?

I just went home with my girlfriend to meet her parents and her siblings and their spouses for Thanksgiving. Everything about the trip went well, except one thing that is really bothering me. There was an infant and two puppies in the house when we visited, and my girlfriend called them the exact same pet names she calls me: honey, baby etc. Her siblings did the same with their husbands. I’m not a dog or a 3-month-old. I’m mad, and want her to call me something separate. When I told her, she was weird about it, and has been avoiding pet names ever since. How do I get her on the same page?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris informs the letter writer that pet names are used to show many different types of affection. “You are the one who’s being weird here,” she writes. “If she’s not totally over you by now, just let her know what you’d like to be called and move on.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make Sure No One Ever Wears A Secondhand Shirt From A Blood Donation Center Who Hasn’t Actually Donated Blood?

For many years, my wife and I have donated items to charitable agencies. I have been a blood donor for many years. Sometimes, I get a "thank-you" item, such as a T-shirt with words on it indicating that I donated. I'm not comfortable donating a shirt with such a message. The person who receives it might not be a blood donor. While wearing it, the person might be thanked by someone who sees the shirt. That person wouldn't have the right to "steal the glory" and puff out his chest. It's a shame to trash a shirt. Do you have a suggestion as to what I might do with such an item?

[UExpress]

“Because of your concerns about stolen glory, consider using the T-shirt(s) for house cleaning,” advises Abigail Van Buren. “However, if you cannot bring yourself to do that, donate the item to a homeless shelter and consider it publicizing a worthy cause that needs more attention.” That’s the entirety of her answer, but read the rest of her column.

How Should I Handle My Boss’s Dog’s Constant Jumping And Biting At The Office?

About four months ago, we were asked to return to the office after two amazing years working from home, first two days a week, then Monday through Thursday. We are a five-person design studio with three associates who own it, and one of them got a dog, Pepito, about a year ago. The dog is an absolute nightmare. The owner has tried a bit of training with the help of a trainer, but I don’t see much effort (or authority) on her end to actually correct her dog’s behavior. He chews on everything, bites people when we walk around the office, loves to counter surf (and any other surface for that matter), and plays with loud toys and with a dog that another person that works here brings sometimes (even that dog gets tired of playing with Pepito and has to be locked up). I am completely in awe that neither of the other two associates say anything to her about it and just normalize everything the dog does. This has made the work environment completely dreadful to me. The constant yelling at the dog trying to make him stop the shenanigans he is always up to, being alert when I have lunch so he doesn’t try to eat it and that I don’t get attacked when I’m finally leaving, etc. is causing me stress. We always have a meeting at the end of the year, and I thought maybe I could bring it up at that time, but I’m unsure of the best way to discuss this because I am also planning on asking for a raise. Do you have any suggestions for this situation? I feel trapped, and I am seriously considering (if I don’t get a raise and this dog thing continues) looking for another job.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green urges the letter writer to talk to another one of the associates, or to tell the dog’s owner how distracting the dog is. “Their total lack of consideration isn’t encouraging, but there are some people who are this oblivious but are still willing to change things up once someone tells them they need to,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Send A Letter To My Husband’s Dentist’s Office To Tell The Staff I Disapprove Of Their Telephone Etiquette?

My husband's dentist called, mumbled something about a dental practice, and asked, "Mr. Jones?" Because I am female, and because I thought it was a telemarketer, I asked, "Do I sound like Mr. Jones?" and the lady said "Sorry" and hung up. When my husband got home, I told him what had happened and he called them back. A few days later, they called again, asking for Joseph Jones. At least they asked for him by his full name this time, but again I thought it was a telemarketer, so I asked, "Who is calling?" before giving my husband the phone. I told him later that they should really learn telephone etiquette, and he said "S'not my job." So I took it on myself and wrote them a letter explaining what had happened, and saying I hoped it was more helpful than rude. However, when I gave the letter to my husband to proofread, he said not to send it, and that it was more rude than helpful. Is he right? I don't expect them to write to Miss Manners anytime soon. But I'm not going to tell just anyone who calls, asking for my husband, whether he's home or not.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, point out that the letter writer’s response to the first telephone call was sarcastic. “As Miss Manners has yet to hear any infraction of etiquette committed by anyone at the dentist's office — and as correcting another person's manners (even a telemarketer's) is, itself, rude — she will, barring further information, agree with your husband that the letter should not be sent,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Should I Move Into A Yurt With A Friend I Have A Crush On?

I think I know what you’re going to say, but how bad of an idea is it to move in with someone you have a crush on? My friend is building a yurt and invited me to live there with him. We’ve been close for a few years and sometimes I’ve thought there might be more between us, but I know that may not be possible and I’m OK with just being friends too, as long as we’re always part of each others’ lives. I also need to move anyway and have been considering my options, so the timing is natural. But I worry that in close proximity, it might make things even more complicated between us.

[Outside]

Blair Braverman encourages the letter writer to tell their friend about their crush and not move in with him. “Living with others in a small space is intense,” she writes. “I’ve spent a couple years in shared one-room situations — tents and tiny cabins and the like — and even in the very best of circumstances, with a stable romantic partner or an incredibly close friend, you are simply in each other’s business all the time.” Read the rest of her answer.