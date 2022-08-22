Should My Husband Continue Following His Employee’s NSFW Social Media Account, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should My Husband Continue Following His Employee’s NSFW Social Media Account?

One of my husband’s employees freelances as a lingerie model and has an active social media presence dedicated to her beautiful and intentionally racy photos. She brought this to his attention out of caution (as it’s a very different industry from their work), and he said it’s her business, which was the right response. He also follows her from his personal account. That part is weird, right? We’re all lefty sex-positive people, and I guess he sees it as a friendly/supportive gesture. As far as I know, that’s all it is. But she’s also 15+ years his junior, and he’s her immediate supervisor. My impression is that she’s cool with it, though I remember being in my early twenties and being “cool” with a lot of work-related interactions that in retrospect were not OK. I’m not worried about him pursuing her, but at the same time, being supportive of your employee’s side hustle doesn’t mean choosing to look at their tits on the daily, right? Is he destined to become yet another story about a male boss crossing the line? What are the rules anymore?

Jenée Desmond-Harris encourages the letter writer to try to persuade their husband to unfollow his employee’s lingerie account. “There is a difference between being a sex-positive supportive person or a sex-positive supportive friend, and a sex-positive supportive boss,” she writes. “And that difference has been lost on your husband.” Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Compel My Ex-Wife To Give Me Some Of The Assets She Got In Our Divorce After My Cryptocurrency Portfolio Tanked?

I got divorced last year and as part of the financial agreement, my ex-wife and I agreed that I would keep my cryptocurrency assets while she got the lion’s share of my pension and other investments, and we split the family home. When we negotiated last autumn, the crypto market was riding high and I was convinced it would go higher still, but following the recent crash my digital assets have more than halved in value. I’m now considerably worse off than my ex and worried about my financial future. She says I only have myself to blame and won’t discuss the matter further. Can I go to court to renegotiate our financial order?

Lucy Warwick-Ching informs the letter writer that a United Kingdom court is unlikely to consider fluctuation in the value of an asset to be grounds to revisit a divorce settlement. “The court prefers finality wherever possible, so only allows limited circumstances in which one party can revisit a financial settlement,” she writes. “If every final financial order could be revisited in this way, then the courts would face a deluge of cases looking to reopen agreed settlements.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Won’t My Youngest Step-Grandchild Follow My Cat’s Instagram Account?

I am an old grandma with 10 step-grandchildren, the youngest of which is 18 and in her first year of college. That child receives a substantial scholarship from me for her college. Of the 10 grandkids, she is the only one who does not follow me on my cat’s Instagram account, which has over 5,000 followers. She does follow her other grandma on Instagram, which is perplexing to me. Not that I am begging for followers, but I think it’s a charitable and loving thing to do, especially when I have been generous and loving toward her. I have not discussed this with her mother. Am I wrong to think that would be a loving thing for her to do? It’s just a cat account for Pete’s sake!

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to directly ask her granddaughter to follow her cat’s account. “You have been careful to mention your financial support to this granddaughter,” she writes. “Are you implying that you are buying followers? I hope not.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Shouldn’t I Be Able To Enjoy Having A Wife And A Girlfriend?

I'm a very successful 55-year-old married man. I love my wife, but I have a girlfriend I also love. Both women feed my soul. I hate that society tells me I'm wrong for having the two of them. I spend quality time with both. I make enough money to go on expensive, extended vacations. I love my life. These two ladies are the best thing that ever happened to me besides my three beautiful children. Why shouldn't I be able to enjoy both of them without feeling like I'm sneaking around all the time? I know there are going to be naysayers who respond. But most women will probably never be the only woman in a man's life.

Abigail Van Buren observes that the letter writer omitted his wife and girlfriend’s feelings about the arrangement. “You mentioned that you feel like you are sneaking around,” she writes. “Why is that? Isn't your wife on board with it? And how about your mistress?” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Call People Out For Their Fake Mourning After My Friend’s Death?

A good friend of mine passed away recently. She was loved and very popular, so a lot of people have been devastated by her loss. Some people have chosen to grieve publicly, but I have not. A lot of people that are publicly mourning my friend were NOT close with her while she was alive, so it feels as if they are using her death for sympathy or attention. I hate watching it happen, and I know my friend would have hated it, too. Should I start calling out people about their fake mourning?

Harriette Cole counsels the letter writer to focus on their own grief instead of other people’s. “While they may not have been close to her the way you were, it is quite possible that they felt a connection to her or what she represented for them,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should My Spouse And I Do If We Ever Have One Of Our Blowout Arguments In Front Of Guests?

Our marriage has its ups and downs, including some heated arguments. But our social life continues, and that sometimes involves having guests in our home. To date, we have not ever had a mid-gathering blowout, but I cannot say it would never happen. If it does, what do you suggest we do once we have calmed down and regained our composure?

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin advise the letter writer to call a truce when guests are present. “However much you and your partner may enjoy this volatile relationship, it should not be inflicted on guests,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.