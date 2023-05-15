Popular
People Are Having A Lot Of Fun Building Things In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom' — Here Are Some Of The Best Ones We've Seen

Jared Russo
Over the weekend gamers everywhere finally got to play the new Zelda game, and what they were able to build in its opening hours is nothing short of astonishing.
After six long years of teases and delays, one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time has come out: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." This new entry in the long-running and critically acclaimed series from Nintendo has already racked up the best reviews we've ever seen, and yet the story of its first weekend out in the wild is not quite about the quality or the fun — it's about the building.

There's a newfound freedom this game gives the series for the first time, and that's the ability to fuse and connect any item or object in the game to anything else. This allows the player to build freely, creatively and fully, which leads to some very practical (and comical) inventions from gamers. Here's a sampling of players' ingenuity on display, which ranges from hilarious jokes about religion to horny antics and everything in between.


The ancient, classic technique of hiding inside of a giant horse. Genius.


We all knew it was inevitable someone would build a naked man in this game right at launch, right?


Don't attach an exploding barrel to a boomerang unless you're sure it's going to hit the enemy.


Why play the game when you can just create a giant mech instead?


Don't attach a flamethrower unless you're positive it won't burn down your flying device.


Naughty naughty gamers.


Be careful when hitting anything, because a bomb flower could be behind it.


These are quite creative ways to be cruel and torture the Koroks (you cannot actually damage them in any way, don't worry they don't feel pain).


You can make a vehicle that works in the water and on land, which is extremely cool and maybe not practical.


I did this in my game, very cool moment to experience.


There's an extensive side quest in this game about being a journalist, and boy does that not seem like a good idea now.


That's one way to solve a puzzle.


This car can actually drive. Don't believe me? Watch.


And here are some parting memes for you. Enjoy the game!

