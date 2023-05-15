People Are Having A Lot Of Fun Building Things In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom' — Here Are Some Of The Best Ones We've Seen

After six long years of teases and delays, one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time has come out: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." This new entry in the long-running and critically acclaimed series from Nintendo has already racked up the best reviews we've ever seen, and yet the story of its first weekend out in the wild is not quite about the quality or the fun — it's about the building.

There's a newfound freedom this game gives the series for the first time, and that's the ability to fuse and connect any item or object in the game to anything else. This allows the player to build freely, creatively and fully, which leads to some very practical (and comical) inventions from gamers. Here's a sampling of players' ingenuity on display, which ranges from hilarious jokes about religion to horny antics and everything in between.

The ancient, classic technique of hiding inside of a giant horse. Genius.

Ganondorf won’t know what hit him pic.twitter.com/GcnDuqO7Sw — rob (@RobFletch1393) May 13, 2023

We all knew it was inevitable someone would build a naked man in this game right at launch, right?

Don't attach an exploding barrel to a boomerang unless you're sure it's going to hit the enemy.

Why play the game when you can just create a giant mech instead?

IS THIS GAME EVEN ZELDA AT THIS POINT 😂?? pic.twitter.com/xUZbgPc8MM — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 14, 2023

Don't attach a flamethrower unless you're positive it won't burn down your flying device.

Naughty naughty gamers.

Be careful when hitting anything, because a bomb flower could be behind it.

I think I'm just gonna use this as a running thread of "uhhhhhhh whoops" moments



Uhhhhhh whoops https://t.co/NZTi2UtS0H pic.twitter.com/m1srS3rqNl — Mitchell Saltzman (@JurassicRabbit) May 13, 2023

These are quite creative ways to be cruel and torture the Koroks (you cannot actually damage them in any way, don't worry they don't feel pain).

You can make a vehicle that works in the water and on land, which is extremely cool and maybe not practical.

I did this in my game, very cool moment to experience.

i caught a shooting star while skydiving pic.twitter.com/8UY5A2oM7K — Harper Jay (@transgamerthink) May 13, 2023

There's an extensive side quest in this game about being a journalist, and boy does that not seem like a good idea now.

That's one way to solve a puzzle.

Can anyone tell me what the hell just happened? pic.twitter.com/LP1BAgxfHb — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) May 13, 2023

This car can actually drive. Don't believe me? Watch.

oh you think my insane ugly car can't drive down the road? think again ass hole pic.twitter.com/67S0Iea5uN — aLec robBins (@alecrobbins) May 12, 2023

And here are some parting memes for you. Enjoy the game!