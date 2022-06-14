Recently, we saw the very first footage of "Street Fighter 6", the highly anticipated sequel to the legendary fighting game series. There has been a ton of gameplay shown off, then the entire roster leaked online, and this has spurred a thousand discussions about who should be in the game. Lots of the original World Warriors are back (allegedly) like Blanka and E. Honda and Dee Jay, but there are some missing faces and names that fans seem to really want back. We rounded up the best of the missing cast, and we plead Capcom to consider including them in the downloadable content plans for the future.

Did we miss anyone? Who are you looking forward to seeing return? Did you like the leaked roster? Why is Ed coming back, but not someone who is better than Ed? We have a comments section below, have fun in there.

The Obvious, Must-Have Fan Favorites

Dudley

Dudley, the classy British boxer, is a MUST include. We will riot if Capcom does not get him into the new game. He was godlike in Third Strike and shot into superstardom when Team Pie's Smug made some of the best combo videos and hypest moments in tournaments during the SF IV era. We love Dudley and he is the number one choice for future DLC.

Makoto

Makoto is the other obvious, no-brainer pick. Lots of people were talking about her online, and at one point she was trending on Twitter. Both Dudley and Makoto made it into Street Fighter 3 and 4, were beloved for their unique movesets and sick ability to just roll people over. They take finesse to master, but when in the hands of an expert, there is no better symphony of destruction than getting that command grab into super. Makoto is one of the few female fighters who dresses down, and packs a heavy punch.

Sean

Sean was a top tier character in Street Fighter III: Double Impact, if we're not mistaken, and then he was bottom tier in Third Strike. That did not stop people from wanting him to come back in SF V, which he didn't. His sister Laura did! But Ken's apprentice would be a wonderful inclusion, if only because this game is set in the future, and he could finally learn to throw a fireball. Maybe, we hope. Keep his basketball taunt, though, don't get rid of that.

Laura

Speaking of Laura, why isn't she back? Didn't we all really enjoy her when SF V released? She's a rare Street Fighter woman with a command grab, she's a rushdown monster, and has some very cool costumes. Put her and Sean in as a package combo, this needs to happen. We must see those siblings fight!

Some Controversial Top-Tier Characters Of Old

Yun And/Or Yang

Let's get some hot takes in: people play characters that are good. The higher the tier, the more likely they are to play them. If that character is cool, that's a bonus. Yun and Yang have never been anything but S+ Tier and they're the hippest cats around. Once upon a time, they were one character (like you picked Yun but Yang was also there, it was weird). Maybe it's time for them to return to mentor Jamie?

C. Viper

Another controversial pick, C. Viper is either loved or hated and nothing inbetween. Except for her appearance in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, she wasn't a factor in that meta at all. But the cross-up queen of SF IV could make an appearance, maybe modified to not be as ridiculous as she was before.

Rufus

We love dive kicks, the most powerful move ever invented for 2D fighting games. We love Rufus, and we don't care who knows it. He floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee. Rufus was a truly unique character in SF IV and he was everywhere once Justin Wong and Ricky Ortiz decided to play him for years on end. Why not bring him back? We'd love to see what people could do with him and the new drive system.

Classic, More Wacky Heroes

Necro

They let Twelve be in the last game and called him Eleven! Necro is a much more interesting character!! He deserves to be back, considering this is a direct sequel to Third Strike. He was supposed to be a mix of Dhalsim and Blanka, but now that both of those characters are (allegedly) returning, you can make Necro into whatever you want. Capcom, go nuts, make Necro good and let people relearn the magic that was his extremely weird taunt, and maybe age up that little girl he hung out with.

Sodom

The name of this man is either Sodom or Katana, depending on what continent you live in. He was the only character to not return from the Alpha series (not counting Ingrid and Juni/Juli) and after more than 20 years, it would be neat to see what a modern spin on Sodom looks like. Maybe just unify a name for him, like what they did with Charlie Nash.

Hakan

Who doesn't absolutely love this red weirdo? He's a Turkish oil wrestler and has blue hair, wild facial hair, and was the best counter pick in SF IV. He was never good, but when someone was good with him, it was the best. There might not be a lot of grapplers in 6, so we feel it's time to bring Hakan back to glory.

The Joke Characters

Skullomania

We know nothing about Skullomania, other than that is his name and he wears an outfit that makes him look like a spooky skeleton. No one played the EX games, so just make up some new moves and let us experience a forgotten era where Capcom ran out of ideas and said "screw it".

Eagle

Eagle was in SF 1, and was brought back in some versions of Alpha 3. He's Street Fighter royalty, get him into the new one! Not a lot of characters use weapons (besides Rolento) so this would be a nice nod to the past. Not sure there's a lot of Eagle fans out there, but he has a cool 'stache at least!

Captain Swada

We need the Captain back in our lives. Long live Swada, he never got a real chance.