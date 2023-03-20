Popular
The New 'Star Wars Jedi' Game Is Lookin' Sharp

Grant Brunner
The New 'Star Wars Jedi' Game Is Lookin' Sharp
Enjoy some beautiful 4K 60 frames per second footage of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" in this new hefty story trailer.
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" comes releases on April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via IGN.

