Sony Buys Bungie, Makers Of 'Destiny'

The beloved game studio that created "Halo" and "Destiny" is reportedly being purchased by Sony for upwards of $3.6 billion.

Based on early reporting, it seems Sony is purchasing Bungie for $3.6 billion. Thankfully, it seems that they'll get to remain a largely independent studio within Sony if initial reports are correct.

Worth noting here is that the history of Bungie is particularly odd. Seen as largely a Mac game developer in the 90s, they were purchased by Microsoft in the year 2000. They absolutely reshaped the FPS market with numerous "Halo" games on Xbox and Xbox 360 before eventually being spun out as an independent studio once more in 2007.

They went on to partner with Activision (now pending a Microsoft purchase of its own) to release "Destiny" and "Destiny 2," but eventually ended up splitting off from that partnership to take their sequel entirely in-house.

Now, after a whopping 30 years of existence, it's becoming a part of the PlayStation family. What a strange, meandering path it has been.

