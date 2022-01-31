Sony Buys Bungie, Makers Of 'Destiny'

Based on early reporting, it seems Sony is purchasing Bungie for $3.6 billion. Thankfully, it seems that they'll get to remain a largely independent studio within Sony if initial reports are correct.

Both parties did a decent job keeping this secret —several Bungie staff learned it from me this morning as I tried to break the news. Bungie held an all-hands meeting at 10am PT to tell everyone at the same time as it went public — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 31, 2022

Worth noting here is that the history of Bungie is particularly odd. Seen as largely a Mac game developer in the 90s, they were purchased by Microsoft in the year 2000. They absolutely reshaped the FPS market with numerous "Halo" games on Xbox and Xbox 360 before eventually being spun out as an independent studio once more in 2007.

They went on to partner with Activision (now pending a Microsoft purchase of its own) to release "Destiny" and "Destiny 2," but eventually ended up splitting off from that partnership to take their sequel entirely in-house.

Now, after a whopping 30 years of existence, it's becoming a part of the PlayStation family. What a strange, meandering path it has been.