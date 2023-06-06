'Alien' Games That Will Actually Scare You

We're just a few weeks out from the June 20 release of the real-time strategy game "Aliens: Dark Descent" for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, but I'm looking back on some of the other titles in this storied horror franchise to get my fix instead. The preview of this new action-heavy game certainly looks fun, but it's hard to get scared from a distant top-down perspective, right? If you want to get properly rattled, you're going to need to join me here as I stroll down memory lane.

They've been putting out "Alien" games since the '80s, so there's bound to be some of you folks who have a soft spot for those Commodore 64 releases. If you want to shout them out, feel free to holler in the comments below (we'll hear you). Now, let's get crackin'.

'Aliens: Colonial Marines' (2013)

This piece of work isn't scary in the same way as the others on this list. The rough art and abhorrent gameplay hasn't frightened a single soul on this planet, but the extra-long hype cycle and utter mismanagement of a beloved franchise should strike fear into the hearts of us all.

Notoriously, the AI was reportedly broken due to a typo in the code discovered by a modder years after release. Regardless of the specifics of that one issue though, the game's awful performance seriously tarnished the reputation of Gearbox Software for years. Thankfully, as you'll see later in the list, we ended up getting a much better game not long afterward.

'Alien: Descent' (2018)

You almost certainly haven't played this game, and neither have I, but I desperately wish that wasn't the case. This bespoke VR experience was only available in a very limited capacity around 2018, and there's no easy way for any of us to experience it besides watching some grainy YouTube footage.

The idea of being surrounded by aliens while in a VR helmet makes me a little sick to my stomach, and I'm sitting in a brightly-lit office right now. I regret not being able to try it personally, but maybe it's actually for the best now that I think about it.

'Alien vs Predator' (1994)

This game was the one and only reason to have an Atari Jaguar in the '90s. The "Doom" adjacent look and three-part campaign made it an object of desire for the vast majority of gamers who would never, under any circumstance, purchase that misbegotten console.

While it's not aged exceptionally well, it laid the groundwork needed for other "AvP" games to kick butt. The alien vs. marine vs. predator configuration set us up for years and years of jump scares, so it absolutely deserves some praise nearly thirty (!) years later.

'Aliens Versus Predator 2' (2001)

After the Jaguar game, Rebellion Developments made a sequel for PC in 1999 called "Aliens Versus Predator" that not only had three single-player campaigns, but robust multi-player support too.

Two years after that, Monolith Productions put out this follow-up, and it's the pinnacle of this specific format. Even with now-ancient aesthetics, it still makes my heart jump when I think about being ambushed by an alien. Jeez, I should really go play some "AvP2" right after I'm done writing this.

'Alien: Isolation' (2014)

Without a doubt, the best "Alien" game of all time is this stealthy survival-horror entry featuring Amanda — daughter of Ellen Ripley. Because you're not ripping and tearing around with a bunch of marines constantly, it's able to evoke the dread from that first movie so damn well. Play this on a big screen with all the lights out, and you're gonna get properly spooked.

In spite of solid reviews and a proper cult following, it simply didn't do the numbers needed to keep the eerie side of the franchise going. Big shootouts and flame throwers at all times now, I guess. We'll always have Paris "Isolation."

Want to see something else scary? Check out some weird Wii accessories.

[Image: Creative Assembly]