Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

HE WAS A GOOD SPORT ABOUT IT

This Guy Who Fell Asleep In His Car Hilariously Goes Through A Roller Coaster Of Emotions When He Gets Woken Up And Realizes He's Still Parked

Submitted by James Crugnale

This Guy Who Fell Asleep In His Car Hilariously Goes Through A Roller Coaster Of Emotions When He Gets Woken Up And Realizes He's Still Parked
You can pinpoint the precise moment when his brain turns on.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: