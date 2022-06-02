Popular
NO LOOK, SHE ANGY

Whatever You Do, Do Not Look At Sally The Seagull

772 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

A man had an unusual experience at an Airbnb that involved an introduction to a belligerent bird.

Yesterday Ian Ford, an editor at the Guardian, tweeted about his arrival at an Airbnb. "Woman who owns it pointed out the usual - keys here, wifi password," he wrote, "then said 'and I must tell you about... The seagull.'"

According to Ian, this woman warned him about a seagull nesting outside the window of the bedroom where Ian was to stay, telling him not to look at it — "because otherwise it gets agitated and will attack the windows."



Helpfully, Ian included some photos of the attention-averse gull:



First of all, Sally the seagull is perfect and I love her. Second, it seems like Ian directly defied his Airbnb host's warning and looked directly at her???

Which brings me to my third and final comment about this: good luck, Ian.

