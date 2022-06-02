Whatever You Do, Do Not Look At Sally The Seagull

Yesterday Ian Ford, an editor at the Guardian, tweeted about his arrival at an Airbnb. "Woman who owns it pointed out the usual - keys here, wifi password," he wrote, "then said 'and I must tell you about... The seagull.'"

According to Ian, this woman warned him about a seagull nesting outside the window of the bedroom where Ian was to stay, telling him not to look at it — "because otherwise it gets agitated and will attack the windows."

Arrived at our Airbnb. Woman who owns it pointed out the usual - keys here, wifi password - then said 'and I must tell you about... The seagull'



Turns out one is nesting outside our bedroom and we mustn't look at it because otherwise it gets agitated and will attack the windows — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) June 1, 2022

Helpfully, Ian included some photos of the attention-averse gull:

First of all, Sally the seagull is perfect and I love her. Second, it seems like Ian directly defied his Airbnb host's warning and looked directly at her???

Which brings me to my third and final comment about this: good luck, Ian.