People Are Dunking On The 'Laundry Jet,' A Tube That Can Suck Your Clothes From Any Room To The Laundry Room

Do you ever get tired of throwing your laundry in a hamper and then having to carry a heavy load of laundry all the way to your laundry room (if you are so lucky as to have a laundry room at all)? Do you ever wish you could just, you know... throw dirty clothes into a tube that would suck them directly down to the laundry room?

Good news: some wishes do come true.

The Laundry Jet is the first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room [read more: https://t.co/ad50LRzmkn] pic.twitter.com/vuPaVi8j40 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 9, 2022

Of course, this Laundry Jet invention perhaps raises more questions than it answers. Where does the laundry go once it hits the laundry room? Is the chute's suction running all the time? What happens if something else accidentally gets sucked into it? What happens if someone purposefully puts something into it that isn't clothes? What if someone's hamster gets sucked into it??

In other words: what if even just one of the million things that could possibly go wrong with this goes wrong?

Fortunately, Twitter is here to wonder, speculate and dunk on the Laundry Jet, asking every question from the most sensible to the most depraved.

I thought of that too... Heavy towel... — Eka A. (@Eka_FOOF_A) June 9, 2022

Absolutely. The amount of energy used to maintain that degree of negative air pressure must be staggering. — Graham Taylor 🌻 (@GrahamTaylorUK) June 9, 2022

I like how one of the ones their throwing clothes at is just above a cabinet with a bunch of breakable shit on it — im on here (@swamp_land) June 9, 2022

It’s all fun and games until you’re in the laundry room and get a face full of dirty draws https://t.co/v17kbu09tF — Banana (@8bit_bb) June 9, 2022

Kids are going to be throwing toys into this and probably peeing into https://t.co/qzcSai1NVN — but doctor, i am (@BarrelJumpist) June 9, 2022

[my cat immediately gets sucked halfway in and clogs up the whole thing] — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) June 9, 2022

Thinking about my toddler using this to make every single thing not bolted down simply disappear forever, and serenely laughing — Math Liker 🇰🇵 (@starched_jeans) June 9, 2022

I would put boogers in it. Out of sight out of mind — max🗿 (hello 👋) (@awildmaxdisapp1) June 9, 2022

A hole in the wall. That sucks. In a teenager's bedroom / bathroom. What can go wrong? — Henk van Rooyen (@HvRooyenza) June 9, 2022