People Are Dunking On The 'Laundry Jet,' A Tube That Can Suck Your Clothes From Any Room To The Laundry Room

We can and should expect everyone to use this for clothes and clothes only. Responsibly. For laundry purposes.

Do you ever get tired of throwing your laundry in a hamper and then having to carry a heavy load of laundry all the way to your laundry room (if you are so lucky as to have a laundry room at all)? Do you ever wish you could just, you know... throw dirty clothes into a tube that would suck them directly down to the laundry room?

Good news: some wishes do come true.



Of course, this Laundry Jet invention perhaps raises more questions than it answers. Where does the laundry go once it hits the laundry room? Is the chute's suction running all the time? What happens if something else accidentally gets sucked into it? What happens if someone purposefully puts something into it that isn't clothes? What if someone's hamster gets sucked into it??

In other words: what if even just one of the million things that could possibly go wrong with this goes wrong?

Fortunately, Twitter is here to wonder, speculate and dunk on the Laundry Jet, asking every question from the most sensible to the most depraved.



