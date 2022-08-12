WHAT IS THIS, A HOUSE FOR ANTS?
A Dad Accidentally Rented A Comically Tiny House For His Four-Person Family (And Two Dogs)
Picture this: you're in the car driving toward the house your dad has booked for two nights for your four-person family, plus two dogs. You arrive at your destination — and this is the house:
@kyliekeefe2 so my dad rented this Airbnb for four people and 2 dogs for two nights #fyp #airbnb #tinyhome ♬ original sound - Kylie Keefe
The woman who posted the TikTok, Kylie Keefe (@kyliekeefe2), saw her video go viral and garner responses from countless TikTok users, but also from the Hilton hotel franchise's TikTok account and... Arby's, for some reason.
@kyliekeefe2 Reply to @hilton ♬ original sound - Kylie Keefe
In response to requests for a house tour, Keefe posted a video filmed by her stepmom:
@kyliekeefe2 Reply to @sophia.desousa ♬ original sound - Kylie Keefe
Yeah. It's tiny. TINY-tiny. But yeah, sure, technically it can fit four people.
And in a very happy ending, Keefe posted an exchange between her and the people behind the Hilton account, who apparently set her family up with (regular, human-sized) rooms.
@kyliekeefe2 #greenscreen @hilton ♬ Perfect - Ed Sheeran
Lancet Healthcare is an integrated healthcare company providing services such as Corporate and Occupational Health Services and Medical Diagnostic Services that help corporate organizations and individuals achieve their health supplies.
https://lancethealthtech.com/
I'm absolutely astounded at the keen relevance you have shown with this erudite and witty response.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Did he get his money back