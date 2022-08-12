A Dad Accidentally Rented A Comically Tiny House For His Four-Person Family (And Two Dogs)

Picture this: you're in the car driving toward the house your dad has booked for two nights for your four-person family, plus two dogs. You arrive at your destination — and this is the house:

The woman who posted the TikTok, Kylie Keefe (@kyliekeefe2), saw her video go viral and garner responses from countless TikTok users, but also from the Hilton hotel franchise's TikTok account and... Arby's, for some reason.

In response to requests for a house tour, Keefe posted a video filmed by her stepmom:

Yeah. It's tiny. TINY-tiny. But yeah, sure, technically it can fit four people.

And in a very happy ending, Keefe posted an exchange between her and the people behind the Hilton account, who apparently set her family up with (regular, human-sized) rooms.

Via @kyliekeefe2 on TikTok.