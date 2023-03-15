US Cities Where $100,000 Goes The Furthest, Mapped

Earning a six-figure salary was once an indication of success and financial security — but with soaring inflation driving the cost of living higher, $100,000 doesn't go as far as it used to. According to one survey from December, over half of people who make more than $100,000 a year reported living paycheck-to-paycheck.

To find out what $100,000 is actually worth nowadays, SmartAsset compared after-tax incomes in 76 of America's largest cities and adjusted them for the cost of living in each.

Key Findings:

Of all the cities studied, six figures go furthest in Memphis. A $100,000 salary is worth more in the Texan city — $86,444 — than any other, after accounting for taxes and the cost of living.

Of the the top ten cities where $100,000 is worth the most, seven are in Texas. The low cost of living, as well as zero state income tax, means a $100,000 salary amounts to an average $77,885 across the Texan cities analyzed.

The cost of living is lowest in Oklahoma City, meaning $100,000 goes a long way, and is worth $84,498 after cost of living adjustments.

New York City ranks last in the study. Taxes and cost of living considered, an income of $100,000 is worth just $35,791 in the Big Apple.

Via SmartAsset.