FYI
The Costs Of Nursing A Common Cold Around The World, Mapped
To determine how much it'd cost you out-of-pocket to treat a common cold in the US and countries around the world, the folks at NetCredit calculated the cost of purchasing a week's dosage of cough syrup and cold medicine. They then scoured prices around the world to compare how expensive, or cheap, options were in each market. Their ballpark estimations were done using exchange rates in January 2023.
Key Takeaways:
-
Medicines that would help alleviate a cold were found to be most expensive in Cuba, where a week-long dosage would set you back around $31.79.
-
The cost of treatment of a common cold was cheapest in Guyana, where it would cost a person just $0.27.
-
The average cost of treating a cold in the US amounts to around $20.98, and ranks 16th most expensive in the world.
Click to enlarge image
Via NetCredit.