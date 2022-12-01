Popular
Adwait
The Cheapest Five-Star Hotel In Every State, Mapped
Here's a list of highly-rated hotels across America that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
SavingSpot scoured hotel prices from around America to see which luxury hotels had the best deals. They collected data between July and August 2022, and mapped the cheapest luxury options in each state.


Key Takeaways

  • One of the cheapest luxury hotels in the US is the three-starred DoubleTree by Hilton Deadwood at Cadillac Jack's in South Dakota. A room there costs around costs around $73.

  • America's cheapest five-star hotel is the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. A room there costs around $179 per night.

  • Among bigger city hotels, San Jose's Signia by Hilton — a four-star hotel — is among the cheapest with rooms costing around $309 per night.

  • According to SavingSpot, spending a single night in every state's cheapest luxury hotel would run you a bill worth $17,581.


cheapest 5 star hotel every state usa


cheapest luxury hotel every state


Via SavingSpot.

