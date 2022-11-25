Popular
keep the change

The Countries That Do (And Don't) Want A Cashless Society, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
The majority of the world's countries no longer think cash is king.
Around 43 percent of Americans are happy to walk around without any cash in their pockets — and it looks like most other countries prefer card or phone payments, too.

Merchant Machine analyzed different countries' tweets about going cashless using an AI sentiment-detecting tool — countries with more positive tweets than negative ones were considered to be in favor of a cashless society.


Key Findings:

  • The majority of countries worldwide (54) are pro-cashless, while just 32 reject it.

  • Of all the countries, Vietnam is the most in favor of abandoning cash, according to Merchant Machine's research.

  • France, Italy and the UK are among the countries most opposed to going cash-free.




Via Merchant Machine.

