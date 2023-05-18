Popular
BOSS BABIES

The Cheapest And Most Expensive Cities To Raise Children In The US, Ranked

From additions to your housing cost to hefty food bills, here's how much it costs to raise a child in America in 2023.
Childcare is an expensive affair nearly all over America. A Department of Labor analysis showed that childcare costs families around eight percent of their income. Respondents in a recent poll, from either side of the political aisle, were strongly or somewhat supportive of legislation that would bolster affordable childcare.

Certain estimates currently put the price of raising a child in the US at around $20,000 annually. To determine how that differed across the US, SmartAsset used MIT's Living Wage Calculator to analyze the differences between America's biggest metro areas.


Key Takeaways:

  • In the US, the most conservative estimates for the annual cost of raising a child is $14,577.

  • Childcare usually accounts for half of the costs of raising a child, and it's estimated to cost Americans on average $754 per month, (or $9,051 annually.)

  • Individually, some of America's highest childcare costs are north of $17,800 per year, and were found in the Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo-Portage metro areas in Michigan and the Barnstable Town and Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro areas in Massachusetts.

  • Food costs were highest in California's metro areas, including the SF-Oakland-Berkeley metro, where bills were estimated to be $2,111 per year.





Via Smart Asset.

[Photo by BBC Creative on Unsplash]

