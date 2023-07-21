Watch The World's Fastest Shopping Kart First Test Run

Just last week, Youtubers Grind Hard Plumbing Co. attempted to built the world's fastest shopping cart... but it didn't last long. This week, however, the daring project has since been rebuilt and now it's ready for a test drive.

To achieve this, the engine was successfully removed as planed, and the cart even received a premium paint job. On top of this, carbon fiber pipes were installed to reduce noise, but still produce some sick looking flames.

Along the way, the cart's engineers faced challenges via fuel regulation and chain tension, but the team was able to take it out on the streets, reaching impressive speeds. However, upon testing, the engineers ran into some overheating issues due to the radiator's location which required some later modifications. But now, the world's fastest shopping kart has finally been built, clocking in with an impressive 125HP crotch rocket engine.

Via Grind Hard Plumbing Co..