'you may now lick the bride'
Video Cassette Collector Shows Us The Weirdest Tape He's Ever Found — A Dog Wedding
@mccarthyredhead Replying to @zombieking758 #moviecollection #vhs ♬ original sound - Matt McCarthy
Via @mccarthyredhead.
