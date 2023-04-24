'smart!'
The Satisfying Moment A Woman Is Caught Flat-Out Lying On 'Judge Judy'
They got her ass in 4k lmaoo pic.twitter.com/rqIPHXQSnh— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) April 23, 2023
Via @Bornakang.
'smart!'
They got her ass in 4k lmaoo pic.twitter.com/rqIPHXQSnh— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) April 23, 2023
Via @Bornakang.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.