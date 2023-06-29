head, shoulders, knees... and no toes?
'Stop Touching Your Toes': How The Popular Warm-Up Does Not Help Hamstrings
The bad news... touching your toes is not an effective hamstring mobility drill but rather a test of spinal flexion. Meaning you might have a flexible spine, but not necessarily flexible hamstrings.
To effectively stretch ones hamstrings, coaching expert Rishane says to use a neutral or slightly arched pelvic position... just not in a posterior pelvic tilt.
AKA touching your toes, which Rishane says can be a nice general stretch, just not one that will target your hamstrings.
*Via rishfits..