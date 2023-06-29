Popular
'Stop Touching Your Toes': How The Popular Warm-Up Does Not Help Hamstrings

Joel Leal
That's right, your high school coach was actually lying to you this entire time.
The bad news... touching your toes is not an effective hamstring mobility drill but rather a test of spinal flexion. Meaning you might have a flexible spine, but not necessarily flexible hamstrings.

To effectively stretch ones hamstrings, coaching expert Rishane says to use a neutral or slightly arched pelvic position... just not in a posterior pelvic tilt.

AKA touching your toes, which Rishane says can be a nice general stretch, just not one that will target your hamstrings.

