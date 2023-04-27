Popular
This Guy Reviews Everything In Under 10 Seconds To Save You, Me And Everyone Else Their Precious Time

This Guy Reviews Everything In Under 10 Seconds To Save You, Me And Everyone Else Their Precious Time
The TL;DR-type of review has been perfected.
There is nothing better than reading, watching or listening to a good review. Something that's succinct, clear and doesn't waste your time. You don't want to feel cheated and you also don't want a review to reveal to much of the idea. That's for you to discover by yourself.

I recently found Ruff Criminal who fits my of a bill a good reviewer. His review of Tyler's "IGOR" went viral. He spends less than eleven seconds explaining his take. Here are some of the hits.


Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'


Bo Burnham's 'Inside'


Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR'


Boygenius's 'The Record'


Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'


Indian film 'RRR'


Taylor Swift's 'Midnights (3am Edition)'


