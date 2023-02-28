Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

SCARY

POV Footage Captures A Skier Getting Caught In An Avalance

Adwait
Adwait
POV Footage Captures A Skier Getting Caught In An Avalance
Big mountain skier and mountaineer Owen Leeper caught footage of getting rolled over in a mini-avalanche while he was out in the slopes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
· 130 reads

So lucky I only dislocated my shoulder and stitches in my knee.

[Owen Leeper]


Another angle


Via The Awesomer.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories