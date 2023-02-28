SCARY
POV Footage Captures A Skier Getting Caught In An Avalance
So lucky I only dislocated my shoulder and stitches in my knee.
[Owen Leeper]
Another angle
Via The Awesomer.
SCARY
So lucky I only dislocated my shoulder and stitches in my knee.
[Owen Leeper]
Another angle
Via The Awesomer.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.