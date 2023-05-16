Popular
A Fan And Casual ASL Interpreter Got Invited On Stage During A Pirate Metal Gig And Crushed It

A Fan And Casual ASL Interpreter Got Invited On Stage During A Pirate Metal Gig And Crushed It
Scottish heavy metal band Alestorm saw a dude interpreting their show via ASL to his wife, so they invited the hero up on stage to perform with them.
by u/SignKitchen from discussion I was interpreting a pirate metal show for my wife last week and got pulled on stage for the finale! (Details in comments)
by u/Jonl6789 from discussion I was interpreting a pirate metal show for my wife last week and got pulled on stage for the finale! (Details in comments)
by u/SignKitchen from discussion I was interpreting a pirate metal show for my wife last week and got pulled on stage for the finale! (Details in comments)
Via Reddit.

