Forza Napoli Per Sempre
The City Of Naples Erupts In Celebration Of Their Soccer Team's First League Title In 33 Years
Via Beanyman Sports.
The current view from our hotel balcony! Never in my life heard anything so loud! The atmosphere in Naples is insane, everyone has been in good sprits! Well done napoli champions 🙌🏻🙌🏻🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/KioJRo7Lb9— Danielle condon hoyle (@dannicondon) May 4, 2023
Via BT Sport.
Qui siamo a #Napoli, continuano gli straordinari festeggiamenti, surreali per un certo verso#napolicampioneditalia #NapoliCampione pic.twitter.com/mxjEvYj3SI— Marco Ferraglioni (@MFerraglioni) May 4, 2023
DOPO ANNI DI VITTORIE ARRIVATE SAPPIAMO TUTTI COME LO SCUDETTO DEL NAPOLI È UN PAVIMENTO LAVATO CON CANDEGGINA pic.twitter.com/MGRMRjYoH1— Tackle DURO (@tackleduro) May 4, 2023
Somewhere in a bar in Naples pic.twitter.com/6xYzp9ON7D— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) May 4, 2023
Naples was ready for this 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5QNhhT6LsI— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 4, 2023