MTV News Is Shuttering. Here's Its Breaking News Report About Kurt Cobain's Death
MTV News is no longer with us, as parent company Paramount Media Networks president Chris McCarthy announced layoffs. Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios were hit with significant layoffs, and MTV News is shutting down entirely.
To honor the fallen network, here is the peak of what MTV News meant to Generation X: the time Kurt Loder interrupted programming and broke the news about Kurt Cobain's death.
Via Pantheon Podcasts.