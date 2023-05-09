Popular
oh kurt loder

MTV News Is Shuttering. Here's Its Breaking News Report About Kurt Cobain's Death

Jared Russo
MTV News Is Shuttering. Here's Its Breaking News Report About Kurt Cobain's Death
MTV News has just shut down, so let's revisit the arguably most famous moment in its life: the 1994 special report about Kurt Cobain's tragic death.
MTV News is no longer with us, as parent company Paramount Media Networks president Chris McCarthy announced layoffs. Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios were hit with significant layoffs, and MTV News is shutting down entirely.

To honor the fallen network, here is the peak of what MTV News meant to Generation X: the time Kurt Loder interrupted programming and broke the news about Kurt Cobain's death.

Via Pantheon Podcasts.

