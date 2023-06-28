Popular
Engineer Reinvents The Wheel By Removing It From Bike Design

Joel Leal
Engineer Reinvents The Wheel By Removing It From Bike Design
While it might not reach high speeds, the bike is truly a peddle into the future.
Invented by Sergii Gordieiev, the "wheelless bike" does not rely on traditional round wheels... but rather a tank like system.

By placing two sets of wheel belts at a certain angle, Gordieiev was able to recreate the mechanics of a tank. Effectively harnessing the belt's power, the momentum gained in this process propels the cycler forward.

Gordieiev also utilized linear metal component for the bike, fixing them with chains and rubber treads similar to a military tank. The pedals were also connected to the apex of the bike's rear wheel, adding stability via two points to help maintain their unusual angular nature.

