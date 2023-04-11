Popular
How Journeyman Cartoonist Al Jaffee Came Up With The Mad Fold-In Feature

How Journeyman Cartoonist Al Jaffee Came Up With The Mad Fold-In Feature
Al Jaffee was an American cartoonist who passed away on April 10, 2023. Jaffee was best known for his work with Mad magazine and its trademark feature, the Mad Fold-in.
New York news and culture website Gothamist interviewed Jaffee, back in 2016, where he explained how his passion for drawing was born when he was "very, very young."

