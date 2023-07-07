Popular
YE OLDE ENGLISH

Here's How English Sounded At Different Stages Of Development

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Starting from the reconstructed Proto-Indo-European language through Proto-Germanic and into the various stages of English, this short video gives us a taste of how much has changed on the way to what we speak today.
@arumnatzorkhang Evolution of the english language. #linguistics #language ♬ original sound - Arum Natzorkhang

Via arumnatzorkhang

Comments

