Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

LISTEN CLOSELY

This Grateful Dead Fan Can Pinpoint Which Year A Song Was Recorded In Mere Seconds

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
This Grateful Dead Fan Can Pinpoint Which Year A Song Was Recorded In Mere Seconds
The Grateful Dead performed for 30 years, and an unbelievable number of live shows have been archived. Being able to nail the year from just a few musical hints shows an incredible dedication to the band.
·
·
·
@guesstheyearshow Watch Deadheads guess the year of #gratefuldead live tracks based on short clips. Check out the Guess the Year podcast— where contestants guess the year of live tracks! Whoever is furthest off is eliminated. The last Deadhead standing wins a prize pack. We dropped a new episode today, part of our new teams format! take a listen and play along- and remember, it's all one song #bobweir #jerrygarcia #deadandcompany ♬ original sound - Guess the Year

Via guesstheyearshow.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories