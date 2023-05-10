don't hate the player, hate the game
'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Contestant Makes A NSFW Slip Of Tongue About The Bulls-Eye Planet
Three lifelines used on the first four questions? That's rough.
Via Reddit.
