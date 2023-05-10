Popular
'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Contestant Makes A NSFW Slip Of Tongue About The Bulls-Eye Planet

'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Contestant Makes A NSFW Slip Of Tongue About The Bulls-Eye Planet
"You're gonna cut that," the contestant Rebecca is heard saying right after the slip of tongue that was bound to happen when this question regarding celestial bodies was asked. (From 2011).
Three lifelines used on the first four questions? That's rough.

Via Reddit.

