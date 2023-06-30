Popular
Engineer Revives Lost 1950's All-Terrain Vehicle Concept

Joel Leal
Called "The Rhino," this project involved modifying a dumpster vehicle.
YouTuber colinfurze recreated an all-terrain vehicle concept called "The Rhino"... from the 1950's!



The project involved modifying a dumper vehicle by stretching the axles, tilting them at 15-degrees, and relocating the seat to the front. The real focal point of the project is the design and construction of the unique half hemispherical wheels that provide increased grip, especially in muddy conditions.

Colinfurze also meticulously crafted the wheels, incorporating a skeleton-like structure fitted with ribs and plates, all while ensuring a perfect circular shape on the outer tread for optimal performance on concrete surfaces.

After welding the components together, the wheels underwent vetted testing to ensure they function properly during steering. Additionally, the bodywork was crafted using a hydraulic press brake, and the rubber treads were custom-cut and attached to the wheels using studs.

Via colinfurze.

