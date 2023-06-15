NATURE IS METAL
Eagle Grabs A Fish And Devours It Within Seconds While Still Midair
Have you ever seen an eagle grab a fish and eat live in mid air. pic.twitter.com/4xR1dGTKnJ— Mark Smith Photography (@marktakesphoto) June 14, 2023
